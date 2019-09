There's been a landing scare at Whenuapai Airforce Base in Auckland today after three tyres on a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion burst on landing.

In a statement an RNZAF spokesperson says the crew of the P-3K2 Orion "evacuated safely".

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the Airforce Base at 4.25pm.

The RNZAF says an investigation into the incident will be conducted.