Two youths charged over 'three serious' incidents around Auckland

Two youths have been charged by police over "three serious" incidents around Auckland.

Police arrested the pair as they responded to reports of shoplifting in Massey last night located.

They say the two youths are allegedly involved in three serious incidents in Henderson Valley, New Lynn and Glen Eden on Thursday 20 May.

"As a result, a youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one charge of assault with intent to rob, seven charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and breaching his bail conditions," police say.

"A second youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, and one of assault with intent to rob."

Both made initial appearances in the Waitākere Youth Court today.

Police are still actively seeking other offenders involved in these incidents.