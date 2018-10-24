Two youths charged following string of aggravated robberies in Palmerston North

Two youths have been arrested and charged following a string of aggravated robberies in Palmerston North.

Source: 1 NEWS

It follows the alleged robbery of three stores in the area, including the Milson Four Square, College Street Mini Market and Pukerua Bay Store, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate three further aggravated robberies which occurred in Palmerston North between August 8 and August 17.

A small quantity of cigarettes have since been recovered, police said.