Two youths charged following string of aggravated robberies in Palmerston North

Two youths have been arrested and charged following a string of aggravated robberies in Palmerston North.

It follows the alleged robbery of three stores in the area, including the Milson Four Square, College Street Mini Market and Pukerua Bay Store, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate three further aggravated robberies which occurred in Palmerston North between August 8 and August 17.

A small quantity of cigarettes have since been recovered, police said.

The pair are due to appear in Palmerston North court today charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information which may assist with the investigation has been urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

