Two young boys feared dead after overnight house fire in Christchurch

Two people have died following a house fire in Christchurch last night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the Burwood address at 10.42pm.

The blaze has since been extinguished. However, the property was severely damaged.

Neighbours who know the family told 1 NEWS they believe it was two young boys who had died. Authorities were unable to confirm details about the victims.

Residents of Vivian St say it's been a night full of commotion for the usually quiet street, and they weren't able to get much sleep with ambulances, fire engines and police officers coming and going from around 11pm yesterday.

One fire crew remains at the scene battling hot spots and a fire investigator will be on site at 8am to determine the cause of the blaze.