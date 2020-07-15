TODAY |

Two young boys feared dead after overnight house fire in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died following a house fire in Christchurch last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Firefighters battled the blaze in Burwood late last night. Source: Breakfast

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the Burwood address at 10.42pm.

The blaze has since been extinguished. However, the property was severely damaged. 

Neighbours who know the family told 1 NEWS they believe it was two young boys who had died. Authorities were unable to confirm details about the victims. 

Residents of Vivian St say it's been a night full of commotion for the usually quiet street, and they weren't able to get much sleep with ambulances, fire engines and police officers coming and going from around 11pm yesterday.

One fire crew remains at the scene battling hot spots and a fire investigator will be on site at 8am to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ couldn't confirm whether there were other people inside the house at the time of the fire.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
New National leader Judith Collins says she won't let Ardern get 'away with any nonsense'
2
Two young boys feared dead after overnight house fire in Christchurch
3
Watch: Laura Daniel conducts a 'scientific' study of the best way to keep warm in bed
4
Nations head into stricter lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to soar overseas
5
Morning Briefing July 15: Judith Collins takes control after National leader Todd Muller unexpectedly resigns
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

Samoan man found guilty of assaulting police officer after alleging police mistreatment
00:30

Arrivals into NZ in May lowest for any month in over 60 years, data shows
01:58

'I'm very stressed' - Covid-19 result delays disrupt plans of 12 people leaving managed isolation

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp