A toddler has died in hospital after a incident at a Hawke's Bay pool.

Starship Hospital, Auckland (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

Emergency services were called to the council-run Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa last weekend.

Police said the two-year-old was initially taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital before being transported to Starship in Auckland.

They say the toddler died yesterday.