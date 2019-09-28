TODAY |

Two-year-old who died in Palmerston North cycleway crash was out for a ride with family

Police say they have identified all parties related to a crash on Friday which left a two-year-old dead.

A family of five were riding their bikes on a shared cycle/walkway alongside Pioneer Highway when they were hit by a person on a motorbike just before 7pm on September 27, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said in a statement.

"We are satisfied we have identified all of the parties involved and we expect to speak with them in the coming days," Mr Sheridan said.

Police are working closely with the Coroner and the family of the child following the incident.

Police were called to the scene along Pioneer Highway about 7pm. Source: 1 NEWS
