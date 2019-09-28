Two-year-old who died in Palmerston North cycleway crash was out for a ride with family

Police say they have identified all parties related to a crash on Friday which left a two-year-old dead.

A family of five were riding their bikes on a shared cycle/walkway alongside Pioneer Highway when they were hit by a person on a motorbike just before 7pm on September 27, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said in a statement.

"We are satisfied we have identified all of the parties involved and we expect to speak with them in the coming days," Mr Sheridan said.