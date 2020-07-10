Two women who travelled from New Zealand test positive for Covid-19 in Fiji

Two Fijians who arrived from New Zealand last month are the latest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Fiji, and both are in border quarantine.

Lautoka Hospital, Fiji.

The Health Ministry said the pair - aged 75 and 57 and who live in Auckland - arrived at Nadi Airport on a repatriation flight from Auckland on 19 November.

It was likely they contracted the virus on the flight from New Zealand as "they were both seated near a person who tested positive in border quarantine", the ministry said.

"They had both tested negative in Auckland, 72 hours before boarding the flight to Nadi, then tested negative again during day two testing in our border quarantine," the ministry said in a statement.

"Their positive test results have come on day 12 of border quarantine."

The ministry said the new cases have been under strict border quarantine conditions since they arrived in Fiji.

"They are both in stable condition and have been transferred to the isolation unit at Lautoka hospital in accordance with our standard protocol for transfer and isolation of confirmed cases.

"During this festive time, the Ministry of Health expects to continue to get more border quarantine cases.

"Furthermore we have the cyclone season."

The ministry said it was working with the military to mitigate any risk at the border.

It called on the public to continue to observe the ministry's Covid-safe measures of hand washing, cough etiquette and physical distancing.