Two women test positive for Covid-19 in Australia after arriving from Auckland

Two women have tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia after arriving from New Zealand, but New Zealand's health authorities aren't worried about potential community transmission here.

Source: istock.com

The first incident, which was revealed last night, was a woman who had arrived in Sydney from Auckland on July 6.

Today the Ministry of Health confirmed she had transited through Auckland from Los Angeles before arriving in Australia on Air New Zealand flight NZ103.

There are no close contacts to be traced or tested at this stage, the Ministry of Health says, but they're still continuing discussions with the airline and airport.

The second incident involved a woman who travelled from Auckland to Sydney on July 20.

It's believed she may have been a previously unconfirmed case from March, leading to the positive test result in Australia, the Ministry of Health says.

"We have already talked directly with the person concerned... We will continue to fully investigate the circumstances of this positive result, including travel history."