Two women shot and injured by duck hunters in Central Otago

Two women walking along a track by the Clutha River in Alexandra this morning were hit by shotgun pellets fired by duck hunters.

Police said they received minor injuries, one in the lower leg and the other in the shoulder.

They said the men responsible, who were duck-shooting from a boat in the river, spoke to the women when they realised what had happened and offered assistance, but then left the scene.

Police would like to speak to them.

Detective Sergeant Paul Slater said in a statement that the incident was a reminder for people to stay vigilant about safety when hunting in the game bird season and that anyone handling a firearm should always treat it as loaded.

