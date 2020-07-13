Two women shot and injured by duck hunters in Central Otago

Two women walking along a track by the Clutha River in Alexandra this morning were hit by shotgun pellets fired by duck hunters.

Mallard duck. Source: istock.com

Police said they received minor injuries, one in the lower leg and the other in the shoulder.

They said the men responsible, who were duck-shooting from a boat in the river, spoke to the women when they realised what had happened and offered assistance, but then left the scene.

Police would like to speak to them.