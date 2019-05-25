TODAY |

Two women charged for using counterfeit money in Christchurch

Two women have been charged over allegedly using counterfeit money in Canterbury.

Police say the pair were arrested following search warrants at two Christchurch properties today.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with 20 counts of using counterfeit money.

Another woman, aged 29, has been charged with six counts of using counterfeit money.

Both have been bailed to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Police are reminding businesses to be vigilant in checking cash, particularly $50 and $100 denominations.

Counterfeit notes have a distinctive paper feel as opposed to genuine bills which are made of tear resistant polymer.

