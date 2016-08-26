Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Far-right Canadian commentator Stefan Molyneux has revealed more about a confrontation that occurred behind the scenes on the day his controversial Auckland speaking event with Lauren Southern was cancelled.

In an email sent today to New Zealand fans, he also urged ticket holders to decline a refund for the cancelled event “if you think that we provided enough value by engaging with a hostile media, battling visa barriers, and for me at least, recording and publishing the speech I was going to give”.

Tickets had sold for a minimum of $99.

The pair – known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam – were scheduled to speak earlier this month but hit their first hurdle after Auckland Council banned them from speaking at venues it owns.

Private music venue Powerstation was revealed to be their new host hours before the event was set to take place. But Powerstation also backed out about an hour after its affiliation was announced.

“We did have a paid agreement with the venue owner, who knew who we were, and claimed to support free speech,” Mr Molyneux said. “Tragically, the day of the event, he yanked the plug on us without warning, threatening our people with arrest if they did not leave the premises immediately.”

Hundreds turned out at Auckland’s Aotea Square to protest the event, even after it was cancelled. Mr Molyneaux and Ms Southern did not make any public appearances.

Mr Molyneux blamed “the hysteria about us spewed out by the mainstream media” for why the pair was rejected by every other venue they contacted.