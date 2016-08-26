 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Two women have been arrested and charged over an aggravated robbery of two elderly people in their Christchurch home.

Police say a 39-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and two charges of aggravated assault, over the incident in Papanui yesterday.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say after recognising the disturbance, a witness has called police who responded immediately and stopped the offenders a short distance away.

Handcuffs.
Handcuffs (generic). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:43
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS.

Far-right Canadian speaker asks supporters to eat ticket costs for cancelled Auckland event
2

New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder
3

Most read: Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
4

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers
5

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers
Deer (file picture).

Conservation Minister puts Game Animal Council under review
Jason Campbell

Police 'really worried' for Motueka man missing for nine days as bush search continues

Second person charged over kidnapping of elderly Hastings man

Auckland Transport's 'Remuera tractor' ban at car park rankles local businesses

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has rankled some businesses and a local politician after posting signage banning entry for SUVs, vans, utes or any vehicle over 2000kg.

"I mean, no one knows how much their car weighs," Ōrākei Ward councillor Desley Simpson told Stuff, pointing out that plenty of residents own four by fours and SUVs – which she referred to as "Remuera tractors".

"People use that kind of vehicle to transport their kids and of course they shop in Remuera, particularly at the supermarket and local retailers," she added.

The Remuera Business Association has scheduled an "urgent consultation" with AT regarding the 36-year-old top level Clonbern Road facility, Stuff reports.

AT recently put up the new, more blunt signage after it became clear that weight restrictions were being ignored, spokesperson Mark Hannan said.

The facility has had problems with water ingress, but structural distress is not an issue, he told Stuff, adding that there are no plans to close the car park.

An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has banned utes, vans and SUVs.
An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has banned utes, vans and SUVs. Source: Facebook/Desley Simpson
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

Far-right Canadian speaker asks supporters to eat ticket costs for cancelled Auckland event

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Far-right Canadian commentator Stefan Molyneux has revealed more about a confrontation that occurred behind the scenes on the day his controversial Auckland speaking event with Lauren Southern was cancelled.

In an email sent today to New Zealand fans, he also urged ticket holders to decline a refund for the cancelled event “if you think that we provided enough value by engaging with a hostile media, battling visa barriers, and for me at least, recording and publishing the speech I was going to give”.

Tickets had sold for a minimum of $99.

The pair – known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam – were scheduled to speak earlier this month but hit their first hurdle after Auckland Council banned them from speaking at venues it owns.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

Private music venue Powerstation was revealed to be their new host hours before the event was set to take place. But Powerstation also backed out about an hour after its affiliation was announced.

“We did have a paid agreement with the venue owner, who knew who we were, and claimed to support free speech,” Mr Molyneux said. “Tragically, the day of the event, he yanked the plug on us without warning, threatening our people with arrest if they did not leave the premises immediately.”

Hundreds turned out at Auckland’s Aotea Square to protest the event, even after it was cancelled. Mr Molyneaux and Ms Southern did not make any public appearances.

Mr Molyneux blamed “the hysteria about us spewed out by the mainstream media” for why the pair was rejected by every other venue they contacted.

The Canadian far-right speaker says Jacinda Ardern will be compromised as a mother by being an effective politician. Source: Sunday

“Your leaders and media may be hysterical, but you are wonderful,” he told fans in the email, which linked to various appearances the pair made in New Zealand media outlets after the event was cancelled.

Stefan Molyneux an Lauren Southern’s event today was cancelled at the last moment. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics