Two women arrested over aggravated robbery of elderly woman in Whangārei last week

Two women have been arrested and charged today over the aggravated robbery of an elderly woman in Whangārei last week.

Source: istock.com

The two women, aged 20 and 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery over the incident in the suburb of Tikipunga last Thursday.

“Police hope this result provides some form of comfort for the victim, who we have been supporting,” Whangārei Police’s acting detective senior sergeant Aaron Crawford said.

Crawford also thanked members of the public who came forward with information about the case.