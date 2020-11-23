TODAY |

Two women arrested in Karori homicide case — one accused of murder, the other of hiding the weapon

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Karori, Wellington, in December.

A second woman has also been charged as an accessory after the fact, with police saying she hid a gun in a bid to help the alleged killer avoid conviction.

Rau Tongia was shot and killed in the early hours of December 20.

Both women are set to appear in Wellington District Court today, police say.

Yesterday, police confirmed a firearm had been seized when a property in Wilton was raided earlier this month in relation to the death.

Police say the investigation is still active and are not ruling out further charges.

Anyone who heard or say anything suspicious in the early hours of December 20 is asked to contact police if they have not yet done so, calling 105 and citing file number 201220/8063.

