 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Hawke's Bay iwi's annual initiative to raise awareness of oral health is experiencing unprecedented demand.

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.
Source: 1 NEWS

The initiative sees free dental care provided for two weeks in Wairoa to try and help those struggling in the community and improve the country's poor dental care record.

"It's a good cost saver for my family otherwise it's quite dear in Wairoa to go to the dentist for all of us," local resident Bruce Te Kaihaka said.

A state of the art mobile clinic manned by volunteers from Lumino The Dentists visits the low income district once a year.

"We are totally oversubscribed. I think over 100 people are already booked for this week we need to keep it quiet that we are coming or we are inundated," Tony Dey of Lumino Dentists told 1 NEWS.

Ministry of Health figures show only 54 per cent of Kiwis visit the dentist when they think it's urgent, citing cost as the main barrier.

"We see stuff that we would call it late presentation problems that have been around awhile that if dental care was more easily accessible we may not have got to that point," Mr Dey said.

Dental care is only free nationwide for those under the age of 18 and the iwi behind the programme, Ngati Pahauwera, would like to see it extended to include the elderly and solo parents.

"There needs to be some kind of subsidy for certain categories of people," chairperson of Ngati Pahauwera Toro Waaka said.

For now they're working to extend the annual programme to the wider Hawke's Bay, to keep smiles bright across the region.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

2
A trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS.

Trailer full of sheep reportedly left in sweltering Otago sun for nearly an hour

3
Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

4
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

5

Yellow Pages called 'blatant paper-waste' as users urged to opt out with deadline looming

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.


02:15
Residents are quickly adapting to the hottest spell since records began.

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 