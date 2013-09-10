 

Two-week GP wait times to be stretched as result of shortage

Some GPs say they will struggle to cope with the government's push for cheaper medical care for those on a low income - unless more doctors are urgently recruited.

Source: 1 NEWS

The government announced in May that people on Community Services Cards would have the cost of their GP visits heavily subsidised.

But there is already a shortage of GPs - a topic of much discussion at the annual conference of the Royal New Zealand College of GPs in Auckland this week.

Renwick GP and former medical professor Campbell Murdoch said the profession was already too stretched.

"How are we going to deal with that impasse of all these disappointed people who've got the cheap services but can't actually get the doctor to look after them?"

The college's medical director Richard Medlicott said in areas where the shortage was most critical some people had to wait two weeks to see a GP.

But that could get much worse if the trend continued.

The government provides training funding for 190 new GPs each year but unless 300 were trained annually there would be a shortage of 1000 GPs in ten years' time, he said.

Health Minister David Clark said the government was considering offering 16 additional places for the next intake.

The college's president, Tim Malloy, said that was only a start.

There needed to be an increase each year in the number being recruited, especially to offset the retirement rate.

"Because there is such a lag time between entering and exiting these programmes, if we're not training significantly more now, we're not going to have them down stream."

Three teenagers have been injured after a shooting took place in the early hours of this morning in the south Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Police say shots were fired from a vehicle on Wilson Place around 1:00am towards a group of people on the street.

"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police say that initial inquiries suggest this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist Police is asked to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or report anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Scrapped abortion ban in US state marks a first since President Donald Trump's election

Massachusetts has become the first state since President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court to abolish from its books an abortion ban that predates the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

A doctor examines a pregnant woman.

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights, signed a bill that repeals the unenforced ban with roots dating to 1845, along with other archaic statutes that prohibited unmarried women from using contraceptives, and made adultery and fornication criminal offenses.

Baker called the laws "antiquated, inappropriate," and in some cases, harmful.

"Here in Massachusetts, we will not compromise on a woman's right to her own decisions," he said.

Abortion rights proponents fear Kavanaugh, whose nomination to replace Anthony Kennedy on the high court is pending before the U.S. Senate, could if confirmed tilt the court toward undoing abortion protections in place since Roe v. Wade, thereby potentially triggering old state laws that haven't been enforced in decades.

"For years, Justice Kennedy has held together a delicate balance on the Supreme Court protecting access to abortion and the fundamental ability of women to control their lives," said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts. "The lawsuits necessary to overturn Roe are making their way through the courts right now."

Seventeen states already have laws that could be used to restrict the legal status of abortions if Roe was overturned or severely limited. Of those, Massachusetts was among 10 states that still had pre-Roe abortion bans on the books, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a national research group that supports abortion rights.

Nine states have laws specifically protecting abortion rights, the institute said.

While not among the states listed as having pre-Roe v. Wade bans on the books, the Democratic governors of New York and Rhode Island have asked lawmakers in their states to vote on legislation codifying abortion rights in light of the potential shift in the Supreme Court.

In Massachusetts, a 1981 ruling by the state's highest court protects access to abortion, leading some critics of the so-called NASTY bill - short for Negating Archaic Statutes Targeting Young Women - to question why the action was necessary. Backers said they didn't want to take any chances.

"With an uncertain future in terms of federal action on these issues, it's up to the states," said House Speaker Robert DeLeo, a Democrat.

Baker was among only three Republican governors who did not sign on to a letter sent to Senate leaders earlier this week in support of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Baker stopped short on Friday of saying he outright opposed Kavanaugh, saying he would hold off on that judgment at least until after the Senate holds hearings on the nomination.

