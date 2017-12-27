Two water deaths in last 24-hours spark reminder for swimmers to beware this summer

There have been two water related deaths in 24 hours which has taken New Zealand's official holiday water death toll to four.

A 24-year-old man couldn't be revived after getting into trouble swimming in the Manawatu River near Awapuni in Palmerston North around 2pm today.

Yesterday, a fisherman died fishing in Golden Bay.

Water advocates say it's a deadly reminder for swimmers to beware this summer.

"You need to be aware of the dangers knowing those local conditions and particularly for men it's knowing your own limits, we tend to over-estimate our ability and under-estimate the risks," Water Safety New Zealand's Chief Executive Jonty Mills told 1 NEWS.

Lifeguards around the country performed 17 rescues alone on Christmas Day.