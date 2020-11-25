Two wanted men arrested, firearm in their possession recovered, by police in New Plymouth

Two wanted men have been arrested, and a firearm in their possession recovered, by police in New Plymouth this afternoon.

A vehicle thought to have been involved in a recent fleeing driver incident in Whanganui was seen by police in the New Plymouth CBD at about midday.

The two wanted men were then located by officers near the intersection of Morley Street and Young Street at about 12.45pm.

The pair were arrested without incident and a firearm was recovered, while the vehicle was found down a driveway on St Aubyn Street.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of our officers, two wanted men are now in custody and a loaded firearm has been removed from our streets,” sergeant Pat Duffy said.