TODAY |

Two wanted men arrested, firearm in their possession recovered, by police in New Plymouth

Source:  1 NEWS

Two wanted men have been arrested, and a firearm in their possession recovered, by police in New Plymouth this afternoon.

Police at court. Source: istock.com

A vehicle thought to have been involved in a recent fleeing driver incident in Whanganui was seen by police in the New Plymouth CBD at about midday. 

The two wanted men were then located by officers near the intersection of Morley Street and Young Street at about 12.45pm.

The pair were arrested without incident and a firearm was recovered, while the vehicle was found down a driveway on St Aubyn Street.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of our officers, two wanted men are now in custody and a loaded firearm has been removed from our streets,” sergeant Pat Duffy said.

The men, aged 27 and 33, are due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto player from Matamata $8.2 million richer after winning Powerball First Division draw
2
Christchurch mosque attack survivor being poisoned by bullet fragments in his leg
3
Customers of two major NZ power companies to get refunds over 2019 price spike
4
Surgeons should 'do better' for breast cancer patients wanting bilateral mastectomies
5
Team NZ strike back to level back-and-forth America's Cup series 3-3
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:52

Mosque attack survivors tell remembrance service they're rising up despite life-changing injuries

Gunmen abduct 39 students from school in northwest Nigeria

Discrimination still 'very much present' in NZ, says Christchurch mosque leader

Successive Governments' inaction to blame for housing crisis, says Reserve Bank Governor