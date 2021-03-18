TODAY |

Two Waimate schools briefly in lockdown as police attend incident in area

Source:  1 NEWS

Two schools in Waimate, South Canterbury, were briefly in lockdown this afternoon due to a police operation in the area.

Waimate High School. Source: Google Maps

Police told 1 NEWS they were responding to an incident at a property in Waimate - 45km south of Timaru just after 2pm.

"An area of Waimate has been cordoned off as a precaution." police said.

Police say one person is now in custody and they are not looking for anyone else.

Waimate High School and Waimate Main School were put into lockdown while the incident unfolded but have now re-opened and students are allowed to go home.

