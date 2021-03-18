Two Waimate schools briefly in lockdown as police attend incident in area

Two schools in Waimate, South Canterbury, were briefly in lockdown this afternoon due to a police operation in the area.

Waimate High School. Source: Google Maps

Police told 1 NEWS they were responding to an incident at a property in Waimate - 45km south of Timaru just after 2pm.

"An area of Waimate has been cordoned off as a precaution." police said.

Police say one person is now in custody and they are not looking for anyone else.