Two vessels stricken off Coromandel Peninsula, one leaking fuel in Whangamatā Harbour

Two different vessels are stricken off the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, with one leaking diesel fuel into the water.

Cooks Beach (file image).

Waikato Regional Council said they received reports at about 8am of a commercial longliner in the Whangamatā Harbour. It has 500 litres of fuel onboard.

The council said Coastguard reached the vessel to try to right it, but their efforts “were stopped by significant wind and extremely choppy on water conditions”. The vessel is listing but is secured to its mooring.

“The crew were forced to return to shore.”

Regional on-scene commander Derek Hartley said the regional council is considering mobilising its marine oil spill equipment, but current weather conditions prevented the deployment of booms to contain the diesel.

“Unfortunately it’s just not safe to go out on the water at this time, with the conditions making it impossible for us to assess just how much of the diesel is spilling from the vessel into the water,” Mr Hartley said.

“But the good news at this stage is that the vessel hasn't sunk and, due to the volatile nature of the diesel, wind and tide conditions, the fuel is likely to disperse well with minimal ecological impact.”

He said people were expected tomorrow on the scene to salvage the vessel.

The second vessel, a yacht unrelated to the first vessel, is grounded in Flaxmill Bay near Cooks Beach.

“The yacht is resting on rocks above the high tide line and has no fuel onboard, so it’s anticipated there will be minimal, if any, environmental impact,” Waikato Regional Council said.