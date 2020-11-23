TODAY |

Two-vehicle crash in Hawke’s Bay caused by smoke from suspected burn-off

Source:  1 NEWS

Smoke from a suspected burn-off is a possible cause a two-vehicle crash in the Hawke’s Bay, and led to part of State Highway 2 being closed briefly.

Source: File image

The crash in Ōtāne, south of Hastings, was reported to police just before 9.30am.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

“It is believed smoke in the area from a suspected burn-off is causing significant visibility issues along SH2 and led to the crash,” police said in a statement.

The section SH2 has been reopened with temporary speed restrictions in place as a result of the smoke.

Fire and Emergency NZ is looking into the source of the smoke in the area.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:48
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
2
Ashburton emergency services urge caution this Queen's Birthday weekend after fatal crash
3
World's largest British car collection up for sale in Hawke's Bay
4
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
5
Two-vehicle crash in Hawke’s Bay caused by smoke from suspected burn-off
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Stunned and disappointed' - Whangārei locals shocked highway plans halted
02:18

Country music lovers flock to Gore for this year's Gold Guitar awards
02:15

Judith Collins slams Jake Bezzant as National Party president's leadership comes into question
02:08

Government's transport record leaves some sceptical Auckland harbour cycle bridge will be completed