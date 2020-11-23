Two-vehicle crash in Hawke’s Bay caused by smoke from suspected burn-off

Smoke from a suspected burn-off is a possible cause a two-vehicle crash in the Hawke’s Bay, and led to part of State Highway 2 being closed briefly.

Source: File image

The crash in Ōtāne, south of Hastings, was reported to police just before 9.30am.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

“It is believed smoke in the area from a suspected burn-off is causing significant visibility issues along SH2 and led to the crash,” police said in a statement.

The section SH2 has been reopened with temporary speed restrictions in place as a result of the smoke.