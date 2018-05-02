TODAY |

Two-vehicle crash closes section of State Highway 29 in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

A two-vehicle crash has closed a section of State Highway 29 in Waikato this afternoon.

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

Police say they are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 29, Karapiro which occurred around 2pm..

One person has been critically injured and another seriously injured.

The road is blocked east of Hinuera Quarry and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ have told 1 NEWS they are using rescue gear to extricate a person trapped in one of the cars.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government announces additional 'precautionary measures' at NZ airports over deadly China coronavirus
2
Two-vehicle crash closes section of State Highway 29 in Waikato
3
Body found in search for teenager who went missing while swimming at Dunedin beach
4
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
5
Govt announces action plan to lift workforce, productivity in construction of infrastructure
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Govt announces action plan to lift workforce, productivity in construction of infrastructure

00:57

Medical Council probe into doctor who murdered teen to continue
00:20

Family of teen missing after swimming at Dunedin beach express gratitude for 'brave and heroic' bids to help
02:06

Bay of Plenty looks set to be medicinal cannabis growing hotspot