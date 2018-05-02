Two-vehicle crash closes section of State Highway 29 in Waikato

A two-vehicle crash has closed a section of State Highway 29 in Waikato this afternoon.

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

Police say they are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 29, Karapiro which occurred around 2pm..



One person has been critically injured and another seriously injured.

The road is blocked east of Hinuera Quarry and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ have told 1 NEWS they are using rescue gear to extricate a person trapped in one of the cars.