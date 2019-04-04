Two vans left extensively damaged after Waikato arson

Police are appealing for the public’s help following an arson in the Waikato early this morning.
At around 5.05am, an unknown number of offenders forced their way into the secure yard of Resultz Group NZ Ltd on Great South Road, in Horotiu, police said.
They then forced their way into two separate Ford Transit company vans parked within the premises by smashing the vehicle windows.
Fires were then intentionally lit in both company vans, causing extensive damage.
Huntly Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or seen anyone in the area between 4.30am and 5.00am this morning.
Anyone with information has been urged to call Huntly Police on 07 828 7560, quoting file number 201009/2331, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.