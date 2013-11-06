Two unrelated stabbings in Auckland see pair in hospital

Source:
One person is in a serious condition after they were stabbed last night in Auckland in one of two unrelated stabbing incidents that occurred within minutes of each other.
Source: 1 NEWS
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to a stabbing in Glen Innes just after 11.30 last night.
The victim was taken to Auckland hospital in a moderate condition.
St John also responded to another stabbing incident in Henderson just before 11.50pm and treated the victim who is in a serious condition in hospital.
