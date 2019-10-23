Two unexplained house fires break out in West Coast overnight

Two house fires have been extinguished after breaking out on the West Coast overnight.

A firefighter operates a fire truck (file photo). Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the first house fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The spokesperson said they were notified at about 2:30am of the “well-involved" blaze at a property in Ross, south of Hokitika.

The fire had "extensively damaged" the house, they said.

Three fire trucks were called to the scene and one person was reported to be present. However, the spokesperson said that person "is yet to be located".

Emergency services were then called to reports of another fire at a "derelict" Westport property just before 5am today.

Four fire trucks were sent to the house on Queen St, which runs through the middle of the town.

The spokesperson said the property was found well-ablaze and the fire had burnt the property "to the ground".

There are currently no suggestions this fire is connected to the one in Ross, the spokesperson said.

A fire investigator is expected to be at both scenes later today to determine the cause of the blazes.