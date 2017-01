A collision between a car and truck in Manawatu has left two people trapped in the car, one unconscious.

Police are at the scene on State Highway Three at the intersection of Rangitikei Line and Oroua Road where the crash occurred around 7.30pm.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Motorists are being urged to keep clear of the crash site and south-bound traffic is being diverted down Awahuri Road.