Two towns hit record temperatures as Canterbury swelters

Source:  1 NEWS

The Mid and South Canterbury towns of Ashburton and Timaru are both sweltering in record January temperatures today.

The Ashburton River/Hakatere in the Canterbury Region of New Zealand, flowing across Mid Canterbury from the Southern Alps to the Pacific Ocean. Source: istock.com

Both have recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Timaru’s January high surpasses the 36.4 degrees recorded at Timaru Airport in 2015. Official temperatures have been recorded there since 1972.

Ashburton’s 37.5-degree record trumps the 35.9-degree mark recorded there in January 2011.

Christchurch, which is expected to reach around 36 degrees today, has so far this afternoon only reached 27.8 degrees. But it is expected to get hotter with a north-westerly flow expected to take over as north- easterly winds lessen.

Today's record temperatures come after Canterbury firefighters were kept busy yesterday with two large brushfires. 

The region could see potential record-high temperatures. Source: 1 NEWS

