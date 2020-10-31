Two of three crashes at Otago motorcycle trail, where one person died, within 150 metres

Two of three crashes at the 18th Annual Lake to the Sea Motorcycle Trail Ride in Milton yesterday, where one person died, were within 150 metres of each other, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area about 12.10pm.

All three crashes involved motorbikes.

A motorcyclist died at the scene and two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital via rescue helicopter with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scenes. Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crashes.