Two-thirds of Kiwis in favour of euthanasia for patients with terminal illness, Vote Compass results show

Two thirds of New Zealanders are in favour of euthanasia, when it comes to patients with terminal illnesses.

That's according to data from 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

The results show 68 per cent of voters agreed, or strongly agreed with the statement: "Patients with terminal illnesses should be allowed to end their own lives with medicinal assistance".

Dr Jennifer Lees-Marshment from the University of Auckland told 1 NEWS that the majority of National supporters were in favour of it.

That's in contrast to National leader Bill English's stance that he wouldn't support the End of Life Choice Bill, which is set to be debated following the election.

"Sixty-five per cent of National supporters support euthanasia," Lees-Marshment said.

"Again it's further evidence of how volatile [the election] is. We really, at this stage, cannot predict how the actual vote is going to go.

"Because public opinion is very diverse, very unexpected in some ways."

Nineteen per cent of participants were opposed to euthanasia, with 12 per cent neutral, and 1 per cent undecided.