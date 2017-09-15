 

Two-thirds of Kiwis in favour of euthanasia for patients with terminal illness, Vote Compass results show

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

Two thirds of New Zealanders are in favour of euthanasia, when it comes to patients with terminal illnesses.

That's according to new data from the 1 NEWS online election tool Vote Compass.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's according to data from 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

The results show 68 per cent of voters agreed, or strongly agreed with the statement: "Patients with terminal illnesses should be allowed to end their own lives with medicinal assistance".

Dr Jennifer Lees-Marshment from the University of Auckland told 1 NEWS that the majority of National supporters were in favour of it.

That's in contrast to National leader Bill English's stance that he wouldn't support the End of Life Choice Bill, which is set to be debated following the election.

"Sixty-five per cent of National supporters support euthanasia," Lees-Marshment said.

"Again it's further evidence of how volatile [the election] is. We really, at this stage, cannot predict how the actual vote is going to go.

"Because public opinion is very diverse, very unexpected in some ways."

Nineteen per cent of participants were opposed to euthanasia, with 12 per cent neutral, and 1 per cent undecided.

The results follow a Colmar Brunton poll in July, which found 74 per cent of eligible voters supporting euthanasia.

07:06
Breakfast's Jack Tame covered a range of election issues with the Labour leader this morning.

Full interview: Jacinda Ardern on tax, climate change and being attacked over euthanasia views
00:46
Simon O'Connor wrote on Facebook "strange that Jacinda is so concerned about youth suicide but is happy to encourage the suicide of the elderly."

'More offensive for families' – Jacinda Ardern hits back at National MP's controversial comments about euthanasia

