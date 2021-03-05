Two teens charged over incident on Auckland's North Shore in which boy, 16, shot in face

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been charged after another teenager was shot in the face last Friday in Northcote, a suburb on Auckland's North Shore.

Police are looking for this blue 2003 Holden Commodore with the registration number BPZ908. Source: NZ Police

The 16-year-old was shot while at basketball courts at Cadness Reserve around 7pm.

At the time, police said the offenders were believed to be known to the victim.

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said the 16- and 18-year-old are facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the commission of an offence using a firearm.

Both are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court tomorrow.

"Police have no tolerance for this sort of reckless violence, and we hope the news of arrests being made will bring the victim and wider community some reassurance," McNeill said.

"The victim in this case will have lasting injuries having lost sight in one of his eyes."

Police are also seeking the vehicle involved in this incident. It is a blue 2003 Holden Commodore with the registration number BPZ908.