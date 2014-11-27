 

Two teens charged after Auckland woman knocked unconscious, daughter attacked

Two youths aged 17 and 15 have been charged over an attack in which a woman was knocked unconscious while heading out to buy takeaways in Auckland's Point Chevalier.

The 55-year-old woman was walking from her house to her car to buy takeaways for dinner on July 17 when she was knocked unconscious during a serious assault, said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong of Auckland City Police.

Her daughter came to her aid and was also assaulted, he said.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful taking in connection with the assault and appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

A 15-year-old male facing the same charges has been referred to Youth Aid for Youth Court proceedings.

"Police hope these charges will provide some degree of comfort to the victims who were severely traumatised by what happened to them," Mr Armstrong said.

