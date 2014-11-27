Two teens charged after Auckland woman knocked unconscious, daughter attacked

Two youths aged 17 and 15 have been charged over an attack in which a woman was knocked unconscious while heading out to buy takeaways in Auckland's Point Chevalier.

The 55-year-old woman was walking from her house to her car to buy takeaways for dinner on July 17 when she was knocked unconscious during a serious assault, said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong of Auckland City Police.

Her daughter came to her aid and was also assaulted, he said.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful taking in connection with the assault and appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

A 15-year-old male facing the same charges has been referred to Youth Aid for Youth Court proceedings.