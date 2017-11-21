 

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Two teenagers have been arrested over a fire at an elderly woman's home in Ranui, West Auckland.

Police say a 14-year-old female has been charged with burglary, arson and wilful damage.

An 18-year-old male has been charged with burglary and arson.

They will both make initial appearances in the Waitakere Youth Court on Thursday. 

Police say inquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.

An 88-year-old woman was targeted by four teenagers, after a fire was deliberately lit and a window smashed at her home.

Police said the the teens - three females and a male - first knocked on the woman's door about 10pm on Sunday asking for a drink of water.

The woman gave them the water, but when they came back shortly after, she asked them to leave.

Police say two of the females reacted by smashing a window at the home.

The elderly woman called a neighbour and placed a couch against the window to secure it overnight before going to bed.

But she was later woken by her smoke alarm to find a fire had been started in her couch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small described the incident as "an absolutely appalling crime".

"An innocent elderly victim was targeted in her own home, a place where she should have been able to be safe and feel safe."

Police car generic.

