Two teenagers charged after woman is seriously injured in stabbing outside South Auckland Pizza Hut

Two teenagers have been charged after a woman was seriously injured after being stabbed outside an Auckland Pizza Hut outlet last night.

Police told 1 NEWS a woman received multiple stab wounds outside Pizza Hut on Bairds Rd, Otara, at 9.15 pm last night.

The woman was transported to Middlemore Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspects are known to the victim.

A 15-year-old girl will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with wounding with intent.

A 17-year-old boy is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court charged with assault on January 3.