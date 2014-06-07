Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Source:
Two male teenagers have been arrested after an aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.
Police say two offenders robbed a dairy on Hillside Rd, Cabersham around 7:30pm last night.
The two teens were arrested a short time later and are due to appear at Dunedin Youth Court tomorrow.
Police are also looking to hear from a man who bought a mixed bag of lollies from the shop before the robbery, as he may have information that can help.
