TODAY |

Two teenagers arrested after fleeing police, crashing into vehicles on Auckland motorway

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Crime and Justice

Two teenagers have been arrested after a lengthy police chase across Auckland during which the fleeing vehicle collided with a number of vehicles on a motorway.

Police had arrived outside an address in McAnnalley Street, Manurewa, looking for an individual with warrants to arrest, when a stolen vehicle fled the location just before 8am today, said Inspector Matt Hoyes of Counties Manukau Police.

The vehicle went onto the motorway and travelled across the city, through the Waterview Tunnel and back to Manurewa, with the police Eagle helicopter monitoring overhead, he said.

"During this time, the vehicle has been driven erratically and has collided with a number of other vehicles on the motorway," Mr Hoyes said.

Eventually the vehicle was spiked in Manurewa and the two alleged offenders aged 17 and 18 were arrested.

They will now face a range of charges and will be appearing in both the Manukau District Court and Youth Court.

"Thankfully, no one was injured - but we want to remind people that fleeing from police puts the lives of our community, police and the offenders themselves in danger," Mr Hoyes said. 

"If we request for you to stop, then please do so."

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Indonesia vows to send back contaminated plastic waste to New Zealand
2
Hansen hits out at Springboks' comments on refs before match – 'Pretty obvious what they’re trying to do'
3
Father grateful for work of Southern DHB's only neurosurgeon who saved son's life after 4m fall
4
Reiko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
5
Jacinda Ardern's Japan trip off to bumpy start as she names wrong nation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:38

Kate Sheppard's former Christchurch home 'a huge taonga for us as a country' - Megan Woods
00:22

Over 20,000 measles vaccines now available nationwide

GDP rises 0.5 per cent for June quarter
03:34

Growers say fruit will rot unless Government speeds up migrant worker decision