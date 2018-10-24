Two teenagers arrested after fleeing police, crashing into vehicles on Auckland motorway

Two teenagers have been arrested after a lengthy police chase across Auckland during which the fleeing vehicle collided with a number of vehicles on a motorway.

Police had arrived outside an address in McAnnalley Street, Manurewa, looking for an individual with warrants to arrest, when a stolen vehicle fled the location just before 8am today, said Inspector Matt Hoyes of Counties Manukau Police.

The vehicle went onto the motorway and travelled across the city, through the Waterview Tunnel and back to Manurewa, with the police Eagle helicopter monitoring overhead, he said.

"During this time, the vehicle has been driven erratically and has collided with a number of other vehicles on the motorway," Mr Hoyes said.

Eventually the vehicle was spiked in Manurewa and the two alleged offenders aged 17 and 18 were arrested.

They will now face a range of charges and will be appearing in both the Manukau District Court and Youth Court.

"Thankfully, no one was injured - but we want to remind people that fleeing from police puts the lives of our community, police and the offenders themselves in danger," Mr Hoyes said.