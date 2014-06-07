 

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman working at a Wellington dairy with a hockey stick during an armed robbery yesterday.

The pair – one armed with the stick - entered a dairy in Wainuiomata at approximately 5.30pm last night and assaulted the woman before fleeing with the cash register.

Police were called to the scene and managed to follow the teenagers with assistance from members of the public.

The woman suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

The two teenagers will appear in Hutt Valley Youth Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd says it's pleasing to have made such a quick arrest.

"This would have been a traumatic event for our victim, and we are pleased to have been able to hold those responsible to account," he said.

"We would also like to thank those members of the public who assisted police at the scene."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has seen a cash register in the Ruthven Road area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wellington CIB Crime Squad on (04) 381 2077, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

