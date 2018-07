Two teenagers have appeared in Rotorua Youth Court charged with three aggravated robberies in Rotorua over the last two weeks.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are charged with the aggravated robbery of Malfroys Bar on July 20, and Owhata Takeaways on July 23.

The 15-year-old is also charged with the aggravated robbery of Rosedale Superette on July 6.