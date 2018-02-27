Two teenage girls referred to Youth Aid over vicious assault at Creekfest

A pair of teenage girls have been interviewed by police over the vicious assault of another young woman captured on video at Creekfest last Saturday.

Porirua Police said they yesterday interviewed two girls, aged 12 and 15, over the assault and have referred them to Youth Aid.

"Police acknowledge the emotions of anger and resentment in the community towards the actions of these girls, and we would like to thank the public for their support and assistance with the investigation," Kapiti Mana Area Senior Sergeant Grant Ferguson said.

The incident has elicited outrage from the local community on social media, but police called for a measured response to the two girls going forward.

"I would ask the community to understand that the matter is now being dealt with appropriately, and the people involved need our support to enable them to change their behaviour," Sergeant Ferguson said.

"While we can't undo what has been done, we can collectively try to prevent this happening in the future."

Video which captures the assault was posted to Facebook shows one young woman approach two others, at the Creekfest event at Cannons Creek Park on Saturday.

The two women then kick and punch the woman who is on her own.

When they pull her hair she falls to the ground, but the attack continues in front of onlookers.

The Creekfest website states that the annual event is held to raise awareness of programmes and services available in the region to achieve better health and wellbeing outcomes.