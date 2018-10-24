TODAY |

Tauranga school on lockdown amid report of 'firearms incident' in area

A Tauranga school have gone into lockdown as police respond to a firearms incident in the area.

A police spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS police are responding to the Princess Rd area in Tauranga.

She said Bellevue Primary School has voluntarily gone into lockdown.

There were reports Otumoetai College was also on lockdown, but the school's Facebook page says that isn't the case. 

The Armed Offenders Squad is on standby.

“Parents we are currently in lock down mode due to an incident in the area," is Bellevue School's update on Facebook.

"PLEASE BE ASSURED ALL OUR CHILDREN ARE SAFE. We are following lockdown procedures and the police are currently dealing with the incident.”

