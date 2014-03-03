 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two Taranaki dairy farms fined $99k for effluent discharge in waterways

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Two Taranaki dairy farms have been fined almost $100,000 for allowing untreated effluent to flow into waterways.

The untreated effluent, including a dark and odorous discharge, polluted the entire 2km of stream tributary.

Block 8 Farm Ltd, in Waverley, whose directors were Kevin and Diane Goble, was fined $54,000 in the Environment Court in New Plymouth today after earlier pleading guilty to two charges under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

The Taranaki Regional Council, which brought the case, found oxidation pond system on the property was faulty and allowing untreated effluent to flow into an unnamed tributary of the Moumahaki Stream.

In a media statement released after the sentencing, the council said the discharge had significantly affected the entire length of the tributary.

In separate case brought by the council, Midhurst dairy farmers John and Alison Vernon were fined $45,000 after earlier pleading guilty to one charge under the RMA each.

Untreated dairy effluent was found to be discharging onto land on the couple's property and was flowing from an area of ponding into an unnamed tributary of Rum Keg Creek.

The council, which brought the cases, said it was disappointing that a small minority of farmers were still not operating to the required standards.

Consent holders had a duty of care to ensure effluent treatment systems were regularly checked and maintained to protect valuable freshwater resources, the council said.

It said the court had sent a clear message that those who did not take their environmental responsibilities seriously would be penalised.

Related

Environment

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'


00:33
2
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

00:20
3
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


5
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

02:18
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'

Follow all the latest developments LIVE as rescuers try to successfully get the remaining four Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave system.

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.