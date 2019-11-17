TODAY |

Two suspicious fires in two nights at Auckland vape shop

Police say two fires over two nights at an Auckland vape shop were suspicious, and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The Vapebox store on Manukau Road in Epsom sustained serious damage this morning after a car was driven into the front about 3am and set alight.

Police said this morning's incident follows an incident about 3am on Saturday morning where the shop's front was also set alight.

Both fires are being considered suspicious.

Fire and Emergency said that stores either side of Vapebox also sustained damage.

Accommodation above the group of shops had to be evacuated, with residents at home during both fires.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock said that "while they were fortunately not injured in either incident, Police are mindful that the outcome could have been very different, and we are taking this matter very seriously."

The driver of the car has not been located and police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of either incident to contact them if they have any information.

Police can be contacted by calling 105 and quoting file number 191117/1234.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Jasoin Cameron talks about the fire at Vapebox on Manukau Road. Source: 1 NEWS
