Two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand test negative

Two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand have tested negative according to the Ministry of Health.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement about the suspected cases at a press conference from Parliament yesterday.

"There are a number of people being tested at the moment and of those two we feel are close to the suspected case definition.

"That means they fulfill the travel criteria and have got symptoms that would be consistent with Covid-19," Dr Bloomfield said.

Today in a statement the Ministry of Health said both cases tested negative.

Dr Bloomfield said if there is another positive case the Ministry of Health will notify the media and the public.

There has been one case of Covid-19 confirmed in a person returning to Auckland from Iran via Bali.