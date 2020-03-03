TODAY |

Two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand test negative

Source:  1 NEWS

Two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand have tested negative according to the Ministry of Health.

More than 90 per cent of the cases have been in the Chinese province of Hubei. Source: Breakfast

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement about the suspected cases at a press conference from Parliament yesterday.

"There are a number of people being tested at the moment and of those two we feel are close to the suspected case definition.

"That means they fulfill the travel criteria and have got symptoms that would be consistent with Covid-19," Dr Bloomfield said.

Today in a statement the Ministry of Health said both cases tested negative.

Dr Bloomfield said if there is another positive case the Ministry of Health will notify the media and the public.

There has been one case of Covid-19 confirmed in a person returning to Auckland from Iran via Bali.

They are recovering in hospital and are in a stable condition.

