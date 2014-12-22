 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Two 'supreme winners' announced at inaugural NZ Chocolate Awards

share

Source:

NZN

An Auckland husband-and-wife team and a former chef from Wellington have hit the sweet spot at the inaugural New Zealand Chocolate Awards.

Pieces of milk chocolate

Two "supreme winners" have been named, one being Nico and Emily Bonnaud, from Honest Chocolat, for their Salted Caramel and Buckwheat Milk Chocolate Tablet.

The other is Joanne McAlpine, of Jo's Sublime Chocolates, for her Salted Sesame and Caramel Bonbon.

A total 125 chocolates and chocolate products from 36 producers were entered in the competition.

They were assessed by a panel of 17 judges, who also handed out seven "best in class" awards and 22 gold medals.

Head judge Luke Owen Smith highlighted the innovation in the artisan chocolate sector.

"New Zealand's chocolate industry has shown rapid development and we think it will go from strength to strength over the next few years," he said.

Many of the award winners will be featured at the Chocolate and Coffee Show in Auckland on September 23 and 24.

Related

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.

01:37
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 