Two 'supreme winners' announced at inaugural NZ Chocolate Awards

An Auckland husband-and-wife team and a former chef from Wellington have hit the sweet spot at the inaugural New Zealand Chocolate Awards.

Pieces of milk chocolate

Two "supreme winners" have been named, one being Nico and Emily Bonnaud, from Honest Chocolat, for their Salted Caramel and Buckwheat Milk Chocolate Tablet.

The other is Joanne McAlpine, of Jo's Sublime Chocolates, for her Salted Sesame and Caramel Bonbon.

A total 125 chocolates and chocolate products from 36 producers were entered in the competition.

They were assessed by a panel of 17 judges, who also handed out seven "best in class" awards and 22 gold medals.

Head judge Luke Owen Smith highlighted the innovation in the artisan chocolate sector.

"New Zealand's chocolate industry has shown rapid development and we think it will go from strength to strength over the next few years," he said.