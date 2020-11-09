Two students among hundreds tested for Covid-19 in attempt to contain new community cluster

Two Lower Hutt students are among a large number of people who have been tested for Covid-19 in an attempt to contain the November quarantine cluster.

The students are household contacts of case B, an NZ Defence Force worker who tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Both students attend different schools, Boulcott Primary and Hutt Intermediate. The pair have tested negative and are self-isolating for 14 days, in which time they will be re-tested.

The two schools are allowed to remain open and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the risk to staff and students there is low.

Zero community cases were announced today, coming after the emergence of the November quarantine cluster, which started when a Defence Force member (case A) working at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland contracted the virus.

Genome sequencing shows case A is linked to two returnees who are part of a family group in quarantine in Auckland.

“While we have not yet determined the source of the exposure, it does confirm that this infection has occurred in the course of their work at the facility,” Bloomfield said.

Of the 242 people who stay in accommodation with case A in Auckland, 239 had already returned negative tests for Covid-19, Bloomfield said.

One person who is a casual contact of case B reported feeling unwell, their test is still processing and results are due today.

Case A was announced as having Covid-19 on Friday, with the second person's infection confirmed yesterday.

