TODAY |

Two streets, two countries, one winner: Was the world's new steepest street wrongly measured?

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

The Welsh Street that took the title off Dunedin's Baldwin Street to become the world's steepest, may have been measured wrong, a Kiwi surveyor says.

Dunedin's Baldwin Street - we've run up it, we rolled Jaffas down it but it has now been superceded as the world's steepest by Ffordd Pen Llech, a very steep Welsh Street with a bend in it.

But that bend in it could be a problem, for the street that's now deemed the steepest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But plenty of those who live on the road say they are happy to hand over the title to Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff says he's discovered a possible error in the way the Welsh street was measured.

He says the gradient of the road should be measured from the centre line but the Guinness World Records has a "slight discrepancy".

"The Guinness rules don't specify where it should be measured, so the Welsh have spotted a loophole," he says.

"They've come and they've measured it on the inside where it's steeper but they've ignored what happens over the rest of the carriageway."

"If you are measuring the gradient of a road, you always do it on the centre line," he reiterates.

"Not on the inside where you might sneak a slight advantage and perhaps poach a world record."

He says Guinness should be approached to sort out the discrepancy.

"I looked at the footage of that Ffordd Pen Llech and I couldn't see what all the hoo-ha was about."


Your playlist will load after this ad

That’s according to Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues.
Gas company to cooperate fully in Christchurch blast probe - lawyer
3
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
4
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'
5
Mexican couple's Kiwi working holiday dream turns into surveillance nightmare with cameras placed in rental property
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50
The Ministry of Health is adding more restorative justice forums to meet increased demand.

Kiwi women living with complications from surgical mesh describe day-to-day struggles
02:06
Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues.

Gas company to cooperate fully in Christchurch blast probe - lawyer
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.

No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
02:06

Mexican couple's Kiwi working holiday dream turns into surveillance nightmare with cameras placed in rental property