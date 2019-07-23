Two streets, two countries, one winner: Was the world's new steepest street wrongly measured?

The Welsh Street that took the title off Dunedin's Baldwin Street to become the world's steepest, may have been measured wrong, a Kiwi surveyor says.

Dunedin's Baldwin Street - we've run up it, we rolled Jaffas down it but it has now been superceded as the world's steepest by Ffordd Pen Llech, a very steep Welsh Street with a bend in it.

But that bend in it could be a problem, for the street that's now deemed the steepest.

Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff says he's discovered a possible error in the way the Welsh street was measured.

He says the gradient of the road should be measured from the centre line but the Guinness World Records has a "slight discrepancy".

"The Guinness rules don't specify where it should be measured, so the Welsh have spotted a loophole," he says.

"They've come and they've measured it on the inside where it's steeper but they've ignored what happens over the rest of the carriageway."

"If you are measuring the gradient of a road, you always do it on the centre line," he reiterates.

"Not on the inside where you might sneak a slight advantage and perhaps poach a world record."

He says Guinness should be approached to sort out the discrepancy.

"I looked at the footage of that Ffordd Pen Llech and I couldn't see what all the hoo-ha was about."