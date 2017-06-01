Two stolen bulldogs returned to owner after anonymous tip

Source:
Police have returned two stolen british bulldogs to their grateful owner after they were taken from their Gisborne home and taken hundreds of kilometres away.
Constable Tim Harnett, Constable Natalie Heem and Detective Shayne Precious from Counties Manukau police pose with Alleycat.
Source: Supplied
Maui and Alleycat, who were left orphaned after their mother Alice died during birth, were stolen about three weeks ago and are worth well over $1000 each.
Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit said an anonymous tip was received and searches were carried out in Otara and Kawerau, and both five-month old puppies were found after being split up.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news