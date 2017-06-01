 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Two stolen bulldogs returned to owner after anonymous tip

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have returned two stolen british bulldogs to their grateful owner after they were taken from their Gisborne home and taken hundreds of kilometres away.

Constable Tim Harnett, Constable Natalie Heem and Detective Shayne Precious from Counties Manukau police pose with Alleycat.

Constable Tim Harnett, Constable Natalie Heem and Detective Shayne Precious from Counties Manukau police pose with Alleycat.

Source: Supplied

Maui and Alleycat, who were left orphaned after their mother Alice died during birth, were stolen about three weeks ago and are worth well over $1000 each.

Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit said an anonymous tip was received and searches were carried out in Otara and Kawerau, and both five-month old puppies were found after being split up.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:30
2
Filipo, who was axed after he assaulted four people in 2015, scored two tries is Samoa's 74-17 loss to England in Georgia.

Watch: Disgraced ex-Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo stars for Manu Samoa at U-20 World Cup

00:30
3
Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

00:36
4
Richard Wilkins was visibly upset when he told Nine’s Today viewers of the singer's ill health.

Watch: NZ-born host Richard Wilkins breaks down on Australia's Today show revealing friend Olivia Newton-John's breast cancer had returned

00:31
5
Sean Spicer had little to say to press when he was asked about the president’s mysterious term "covfefe" used in a tweet yesterday.

Listen: Sean Spicer says 'a small group of people know exactly' what Trump was saying in his confusing tweet

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".

00:52
Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.

01:45
The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

Stunning new light installation unveiled in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

00:26
The Parker Solar Probe will endure temperatures of up to 2500 degrees celsius as is comes within 6.4m km on the sun’s surface.

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

The purpose of the mission is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ