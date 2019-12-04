TODAY |

Two starkly opposing views emerge after details of proposed cannabis reform

Source:  1 NEWS

A progressive step in the right direction or a downhill slide that'll foster chronic cannabis addiction?

Your playlist will load after this ad

The amount people can buy is one issue causing debate ahead of next year’s referendum. Source: 1 NEWS

These are the two starkly opposing views emerging in the wake of our proposed cannabis reforms.

The public has a chance to vote on whether cannabis should be legalised in a referendum alongside the 2020 general election.

Opponents say there's potential for catastrophic harm, with the proposed daily purchasing limit of 14 grams enabling buyers to roll between 14 and 30 joints a day.

"We are not talking about standard cannabis anymore, we're talking about high potency THC with addictive qualities that causes psychosis, mental health, and a whole raft of social issues with it," Drug Detection Agency CEO Kirk Hardy told 1 NEWS.

Paula Bennett brings bag of fake weed to Parliament to make point on cannabis referendum

A pro-legalisation group's dismissing claims the limit opens the door on stock piling cannabis and on-selling to minors.

"It's very explicit there will be heavy penalties for on sale to minors and that retailers that have any of their products diverted to minors will still face consequences," Pro cannabis reformer Abe Gray says.

However, enforcement is an area both sides do agree on, giving the nod to Australia's road side saliva testing as a first step.

"What Australia is already doing and what we are already doing for drug driving I think that will work," Mr Gray said.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
2
Protestors confront Otago Daily Times editor demanding answers about Samoa measles cartoon
3
Massive blaze that engulfed building at Auckland freight moving company contained
4
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
5
Raw video emerges of fleeing Auckland driver flipping stolen car on motorway
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Dozens of Auckland buses cancelled over next two days as strikes continue
00:44

Jacinda Ardern outraged by reports that Samoan toddler was turned down for measles jab in NZ
01:10

Paula Bennett brings bag of fake weed to Parliament to make point on cannabis referendum
01:08

Winston Peters labels National MP a 'dysfunctional geriatric' after being called a 'rat'