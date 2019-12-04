Two starkly opposing views emerge after details of proposed cannabis reform

A progressive step in the right direction or a downhill slide that'll foster chronic cannabis addiction?

These are the two starkly opposing views emerging in the wake of our proposed cannabis reforms.

The public has a chance to vote on whether cannabis should be legalised in a referendum alongside the 2020 general election.

Opponents say there's potential for catastrophic harm, with the proposed daily purchasing limit of 14 grams enabling buyers to roll between 14 and 30 joints a day.

"We are not talking about standard cannabis anymore, we're talking about high potency THC with addictive qualities that causes psychosis, mental health, and a whole raft of social issues with it," Drug Detection Agency CEO Kirk Hardy told 1 NEWS.

A pro-legalisation group's dismissing claims the limit opens the door on stock piling cannabis and on-selling to minors.

"It's very explicit there will be heavy penalties for on sale to minors and that retailers that have any of their products diverted to minors will still face consequences," Pro cannabis reformer Abe Gray says.

However, enforcement is an area both sides do agree on, giving the nod to Australia's road side saliva testing as a first step.