TODAY |

Two sharks spotted near the shore at Mount Maunganui beach

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are encouraging anyone in the water at Mount Maunganui beach to return to the beach after a report of a shark sighting.

The sharks were spotted near the shore along Marine Parade, near Grove Avenue.

“Police have received a report that two sharks have been sighted near the shore along Marine Parade (near Grove Avenue) this evening,” Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police said on Facebook.

Police couldn’t confirm what types of sharks they were.

“We are encouraging anyone in the water to return to the beach,” the post concluded.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two people quarantining in Cook Islands after travelling from Auckland, where they visited venue where Covid-19 case had been
2
Parents urged to monitor young people online after teen's mass shooting plan comes to light
3
LIVE: All Blacks running out of time for comeback as handling errors, discipline cost them against Pumas
4
Two sharks spotted near the shore at Mount Maunganui beach
5
Ministry of Health rejects Auckland Covid-19 case's claims, saying they spoke English despite translator
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ministry of Health rejects Auckland Covid-19 case's claims, saying they spoke English despite translator
00:26

Conservationists celebrate after birth of rare rhino in UK zoo

Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one 'weak positive' in community being assessed

NZ officials to assess Cook Islands travel bubble