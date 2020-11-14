Two sharks spotted near the shore at Mount Maunganui beach

Police are encouraging anyone in the water at Mount Maunganui beach to return to the beach after a report of a shark sighting.

The sharks were spotted near the shore along Marine Parade, near Grove Avenue.

“Police have received a report that two sharks have been sighted near the shore along Marine Parade (near Grove Avenue) this evening,” Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police said on Facebook.

Police couldn’t confirm what types of sharks they were.