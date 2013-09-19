 

Two seriously injured after bus collides with car in Fiordland

Two people have been seriously injured after a bus collided with a car in Fiordland today.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hillside-Manapouri Rd and Te Anau Mossburn Highway in Manapouri, Fiordland.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9.06am and one patient was transported by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital and the other to Kew Hospital.

None of the 35 passengers on the bus were injured.

Police say the road is not blocked.
 

