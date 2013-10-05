Two serious crashes in Hastings leave 15 people injured

A total of fifteen people were hurt in two serious crashes in Hastings this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the first, ten people have been hurt in a two-car collision on Omahu Road, 300m from the Caltex station, just after 2pm.

An ambulance spokeswoman told 1 News four people were seriously injured and six others suffered moderate injuries.

The patients have been taken to Hastings Memorial Hospital.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

In a separate incident, a crash on Railway Rd in Longlands left five people hurt, with one in a serious condition.

An ambulance crew was called to the crash just after 3.30pm.