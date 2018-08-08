Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Video has been posted online of a violent altercation at the Westfield Manukau City in Auckland, where a woman was thrown to the ground by security before her daughter started throwing punches.

The incident reportedly took place yesterday, with the video showing security staff at the mall repeatedly asking the woman to leave.

She refuses, but eventually begins to make her way towards the exit before suddenly turning back and trying to re-enter the mall.

At this point she is grabbed by a security staff member and thrown to the ground, back towards the exit.

The woman collects herself and the altercation moves outside, with the person filming following behind.

Outside, the standoff continues, with the woman's daughter, whom she says is "only 15" beginning to throw punches at several members of the security staff.

The daughter is eventually restrained and calmed by her mother and both leave.

The front entrance of Westfield Manukau City. Source: Google Streetview

Commenters on the video allege the woman had been caught stealing from the food court, and had also be previously trespassed from the mall.

A spokesperson for Westfield management said two of the centre's security guards have been stood down while an investigation takes place.

The mall spokesperson said Police have also "investigated events related to this incident".

Police said in a statement they attended the incident and are making enquiries to "further establish the circumstances surrounding what happened".

Police also said they are keen to hear from anyone with information which could "help our enquiries".